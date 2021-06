Soft and fluffy cake donut base studded with blueberries and topped with a sweet and tangy lemon blueberry glaze. If you're looking for a cake donut recipe this is the one!. Donuts are one of my favourite things in the whole world, and when I look at my blog there is only one lonely donut recipe from when I first started. That couldn't be right.... so here I am with another donut recipe! These baked blueberry glazed donuts are topped with a tangy vibrant purple glaze. If you're a cake donut lover, then these are for you!