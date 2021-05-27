Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System

The NGAD fighter will be able to tackle ground targets and could be produced in long-range and short-range versions. The U.S. Air Force is planning for the fighter at the core of its multi-faceted Next-Generation Air Dominance program, or NGAD, to come with at least a degree of multirole capability, being able to engage ground targets, as well as aerial threats. The service is also reportedly looking at fielding long- and shorter-range versions of the aircraft, optimized for operations in the Indo-Pacific and European theaters, respectively. These are the latest details to emerge on the secretive NGAD program, at least one demonstrator for which has already begun test flights.