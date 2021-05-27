Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System
The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) team successfully conducted a significant live fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs.