Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) team successfully conducted a significant live fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs.

#Northrop Grumman#Noc#Lmt#Streetinsider Premium#The U S Navy#U S Army#Lrhw#Cps
