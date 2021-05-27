Summer Reading Program kick-off and celebration set for May 29

Natchitoches Magnet School excitedly announces updates for the 2021-2022 school year. Natchitoches Magnet is a free, public school serving grades PreK-8th. Principal Stephonie French describes Natchitoches Magnet as a school where teachers, administrators and staff model life-long learning and living for their students. “We strive to grow people that are ready to excel in high school, college, and life!” She says, “We learn a lot, and we have found some pretty fun ways to do it.” Research-based teaching strategies and age-appropriate technology drive student success. Once accepted into Magnet, students never need to reapply as long as they maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, meet behavior requirements, and (starting in 3rd grade) score a basic or above on the LEAP state assessment.