Summer Reading Program kick-off and celebration set for May 29
The Natchitoches Parish Library’s Summer Reading Program kick-off party will be Saturday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the NPL’s main branch front lawn. The library will be hosting the Party Wagon Petting Zoo all day long with magic shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Nathan Roberts. There will also be free hand-painting, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn. A registration booth will be available all day and everyone who signs up gets a chance to win a prize.www.natchitochestimes.com