Achieve Life Sciences Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,285,714 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, which includes 428,571 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $23.0 million.

www.streetinsider.com
