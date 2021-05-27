NeoGenomics To Participate Virtually In Multiple Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) - Get Report ("Theravance Biopharma"), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,700,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Theravance Biopharma from the offering are expected to be $100.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Theravance Biopharma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.