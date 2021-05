For the second straight year, the graduating class at Maricopa High School will collect their diplomas during the pandemic. But while last year’s graduates had a traditional start to their senior year before COVID-19 forced changes to instruction and end-of-year events, the Class of 2021 had a somewhat opposite experience. Seniors started amid the public health emergency, but the last half of their school year has coincided with the vaccine rollout, relaxed restrictions and increasing optimism for a more-normal life as graduation and other senior year activities approach.