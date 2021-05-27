Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan group of lawmakers launch Financial Innovation Caucus

By Douglas Clark
financialregnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan group of senators recently launched the Senate Financial Innovation Caucus, promoting financial inclusion, technology, and consumer protection. U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tim Scott (R-SC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) spearheaded the initiative. It highlights responsible financial system innovation and how financial technologies can address market inclusivity, safety, and prosperity.

financialregnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Financial Technology#Bipartisan Senators#Lawmakers#United States Senate#Americans#Financial Inclusion#Boosting Innovation#Financial Technologies#Guiding Regulators#Consumer Protection#R La#U S#Prosperity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsmjportal.com

January 6 commission fails in Senate

As Republicans blocked a bill Friday to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection, pressure mounted on Democrats to end the practice of requiring 60 votes to move legislation through the Senate if they have any hope of advancing their priorities and President Joe Biden's agenda. The violence left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
Congress & Courtsshorelinemedia.net

Harris meets bipartisan lawmakers on broadband

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bipartisan meeting at the White House Wednesday with members of Congress to discuss 'the critical importance of investing in broadband infrastructure.' (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/104611e33d134b5eb56a5683903ebcea.
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Bipartisan bill aims to make America more innovative and competitive

The United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is currently pending before the Senate aims to boost research and high-tech manufacturing in America. $250 billion bipartisan bill would invest in innovation and manufacturing. Sen. Marco Rubio has expressed concerns about the bill and filed amendments. A USF professor explains...
Environmentreadsludge.com

Conservation Caucus Gives ‘Green Cover’ to Fossil-Friendly Lawmakers

The warming climate is bringing about a new wave of species extinctions, acidifying the oceans, and causing droughts and wildfires that emit carbon and contribute to climate change. But you won’t hear anything about it from the largest environment-focused member organization in Congress, the International Conservation Caucus (ICC). Composed of...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Manchin, Romney among lawmakers working up bipartisan infrastructure backup

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working on a backup infrastructure bill in the event that ongoing discussions between the Biden administration and Republicans fail. The group includes Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a Democrat whose support is critical for President Biden to get a bill passed in Senate, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
Congress & Courtskttn.com

Lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to stabilize USPS and promote long-term Service

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) joined Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and 17 other colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation to set the United States Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing and support the goal of providing long-term reliable service across the country. The bill strengthens transparency and accountability for Postal Service performance, eliminates unnecessary financial burdens, and helps ensure the Postal Service can better serve the American people. A bipartisan companion bill was approved by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform last week.
Congress & Courtspagosadailypost.com

REP. BARBARA MCLACHLAN: The Bills are Flying

Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying between committees and chambers, and it’s all we can do to keep up. I accomplished a few things:. House Bill 21-1303 passed out the House of Representatives and...
Presidential ElectionThe Hill

Biden calls out moderate Democratic senators, urges 'action'

President Biden on Tuesday called out a pair of moderate Democratic senators as he faces emboldened opposition to key pieces of his agenda. Touting the need to pass legislation on voting rights, Biden dismissed criticism over Democrats’ inability thus far to move certain bills forward, noting that Republicans remain nearly universally opposed to the pieces of legislation and are joined by two Democrats who the president declined to name.
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: First Public Roundtable on Trademark Modernization Act, Licensing the First U.S. Patent and Exploring Biden’s Broadband Infrastructure Plan

This week in Washington IP news, both houses of Congress remain quiet as the Senate and the House of Representatives enter scheduled work periods. Among policy institutes, however, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the impacts of “deepfakes” and disinformation on democratic processes, and hosts its seventh Dynamic Antitrust event, which looks at how antitrust regulators can better incorporate the realities of innovation into enforcement activities. The Brookings Institution will look at the positive and negative aspects of President Biden’s recent $100 billion proposal to build out broadband infrastructure across the U.S. Finally, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will host its first public roundtable on the agency’s plans to implement the Trademark Modernization Act, and agency historian Adam Bisno will host a webinar looking at licensing activities surrounding the first issued U.S. patent.