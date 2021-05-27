Bipartisan group of lawmakers launch Financial Innovation Caucus
A bipartisan group of senators recently launched the Senate Financial Innovation Caucus, promoting financial inclusion, technology, and consumer protection. U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tim Scott (R-SC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) spearheaded the initiative. It highlights responsible financial system innovation and how financial technologies can address market inclusivity, safety, and prosperity.financialregnews.com