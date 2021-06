The resurgent violence in Israel/Palestine has created a humanitarian crisis that breaks our hearts and demands the attention of the U.S. government, as U.S. tax dollars — your constituents’ tax dollars, our tax dollars — fund the military aid that’s killing Palestinians, destroying their homes and other critical, life-sustaining infrastructure in Gaza. Israel is not “protecting itself”; it’s an occupying force protecting its domination. It cannot, under international law, dominate Palestinians and then use the claim of self-defense in order to protect that domination. We know there have been deaths in Israel. We’re saddened by all loss of life, Israeli and Palestinian, but one must recognize the disproportionality: approximately 20 Palestinians to each Israeli.