Are there really freebies for those that are vaccinated?. Turns out, your COVID vaccine card is good for more than just your vaccination proof. As the food industry emerges from more than a year of struggles and closures, some food and beverage brands want to reward people who have been vaccinated. This is being done so by giving out freebies for anyone with their vaccination card. Here is the compiled list of freebies to check out if you are fully vaccinated.