BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Batesburg-Leesville celebrated its high school seniors with the new annual tradition of a parade called the 'Panther Prowl.'. "This is the result of one of what I call COVID Blessings," said Batesburg-Leesville High School Principal Sonya Bryant. "Last year, we did it differently. Kids loved it and want to do it that way again this year, so we're excited."