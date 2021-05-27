When is LeVar Burton on Jeopardy?

LeVar Burton is suddenly everywhere, and doing everything. Burton, the star of Roots and Star Trek: The Generation, as well as the creator and host of the award-winning program, Reading Rainbow, has three distinctly different gigs in the works, a tribute to his versatility. A fan-led petition resulted in Jeopardy! tapping Burton to serve as the last guest host of the game show, with his episodes airing July 26-30. Tonight, he’ll be heard as the voice of a J.A.R.V.I.S.-like A.I. on the CW’s Nancy Drew, with the character set to be a regular on a proposed Tom Swift spin-off if this evening’s backdoor pilot, “The Celestial Visitor,” goes to series. And, lastly, Burton just announced that he’s launched a new, curated book club of inspirational titles by Black authors on the social reading app, Fable.