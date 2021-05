Bios, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama where Tom Hanks plays a scientist who creates an android to watch over his dog, has a new title and a new home. The film is now called Finch and it’s headed to Apple TV+. Amblin Entertainment produced the film, and it was originally going to be distributed by Universal Pictures in theaters this August. Now, Apple TV+ is planning on releasing it sometime later this year. This isn’t Hanks’s first film to move from theaters to Apple TV+, either. His World War II drama Greyhound was originally set up at Sony before moving to the streaming service.