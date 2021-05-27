As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide
TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) – Once a week, every week, Rev. Robert Turner leaves his Vernon AME Church to march the mile to City Hall. Turner has been marching for years to demand reparations. His church is one of more than 1,200 buildings that were torched by white mobs in the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood district, where an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community – Tulsa’s prosperous “Black Wall Street” – was destroyed.whbl.com