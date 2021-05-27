Cancel
Bayonne, NJ

COVID Testing Site at Bayonne’s Ahern Stadium to Close Sunday

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the latest information on Bayonne’s COVID-19 vaccination sites, plus information on a Bayonne testing site about to permanently close this weekend:. Anyone over the age of 12 (Pfizer) or 18 (Moderna, J&J) is now eligible to be vaccinated. Please go to the Korpi Ice Rink (behind BHS) to receive your vaccine. You can either call 201-537-4818 for an appointment daily between 9am and 5pm, or you can walk-in without an appointment from 9am to 3pm. Pfizer will be given on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone over the age of 12. Moderna will be given on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for adults over 18.

hudsontv.com
