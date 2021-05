Who doesn't love a good flea market? Honestly, I like older stuff because nobody manufactures like they did back then, and the flea market is usually where you find the best prices on that good "buy it for life" type older stuff. Just like everything else in normal life, the covid pandemic pretty much ended all of the flea markets across the state. My deal-searching buddy and I both thought it would be the final nail in the coffin for them, but to our surprise, most of these markets are now open again and looking to thrive outside the endless world of vintage shops and boutiques.