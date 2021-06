Quality offensive line play in the NFL often gets overlooked. More often than not, quarterbacks get most of the credit while wide receiver and running backs get the spotlight when they make a big play, but what about those ‘hog mollies’? When was the last time you heard an analyst refer to an offensive lineman as a playmaker? It’s true that they hardly touch the ball and when they do, it’s because someone else fumbled it. That’s why it’s surprising to see Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Walker Little get some recognition ahead of the 2021 NFL season.