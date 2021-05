A New York man was charged in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington after allegedly talking about his involvement in the Jan. 6 mob at his dentist’s office. Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or without authority, and knowingly with the intent to impede and the orderly conduct of government, according to the Department of Justice.