Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival reveals stellar inaugural lineup: Tchami, Diplo, Claptone, AC Slater, and more locked in
Insomniac’s long-awaited house soirée, Day Trip is now just a little more than one month away and the events giant has finally dropped the lineup nearly a year after the festival’s announcement. After cancelling some of the biggest events on last year’s calendar, including Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal, fans are now biting their nails in excitement over the house-anchored festival.dancingastronaut.com