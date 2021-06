Counties are eligible to apply for a HUD grant program aimed at addressing youth homelessness. HUD will issue up to 50 awards ranging between $1 million and $15 million. On May 24, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it would make $145 million in competitive grants available for county and other local governments to address youth homelessness through its Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). HUD will issue up to 50 awards ranging between $1 million and $15 million. The application, which closes July 27, can be accessed here.