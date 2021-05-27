Mario Barrios: “We’re Expecting To Face The Best Version Of Tank”

Devin Haney (25-0 15 KOs) defends his WBC [regular] lightweight title against Jorge Linares (47-5 29 KOs) on Saturday May 29th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV, live worldwide on DAZN. Here s what Haney (pictured) had to say at the final press conference: “I’m happy Linares said this was the best training camp and he’s in the best shape of his life. I want the best Jorge Linares so when I win that there’s no excuses and the world knows he came in 100 percent. This is the time I’ve been waiting for; this is the moment and my time to finally shine against an incredible opponent [who] thinks he can put up a good fight and win against me. This is a huge opportunity for me, this is time to show everything I’m made of. Like Jorge said, this is a whole new level but I’m ready for it. It’ll be a very dominant performance; I think the world will be surprised at what kind of performance it is. I think even Jorge will be surprised at what type of fighter I am.”