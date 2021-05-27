newsbreak-logo
Mario Barrios: “We’re Expecting To Face The Best Version Of Tank”

Boxing Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This isn’t an easy fight,” the 26-0 Mario Barrios says to ESNEWS during his training camp for his June 26th Showtime Pay Per View bout against the 24-0 Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “We’re both explosive.” The fight, which will go down at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, will be for Barrios’ WBA super lightweight strap. Although Davis is shorter than Barrios, and will also be going up in weight for the fight, Barrios doesn’t come across in the interview as the kind of fighter who is susceptible to underestimating an opponent. “We’re expecting to face the best version of Tank that anybody has seen,” he says.

