Julian Williams has explained his split from trainer Stephen Edwards. Williams knows what it’s like to ride the highest of highs and the lowest of lows inside the boxing ring. In his first world title fight, he was stopped by Jermall Charlo. Williams made good on his second opportunity, defeating Jarrett Hurd to capture the WBA, IBF, and IBO Junior-Middleweight Titles. He lost the gold in his first title defense against Jeison Rosario.