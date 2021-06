On May 17, 2021 I staked a homemade public-service sign and bouquet of artificial flowers by the gutter next to the dental clinic across from Walmart’s parking lot. The sign had information about stray cats, now gone, that lived in or near this gutter. There was a pregnant tabby female, her half-grown kitten and a white tom cat with tabby spots. People, including myself, left food and water for the cats. I included a photo of the white cat on the sign. However, somebody took my sign and flowers around May 26. I don’t understand why it was taken. I was only going to leave it a couple of weeks. I wanted to tell fellow animal lovers what became of the cats in case they missed them.