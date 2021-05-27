Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Alliant seeks rate increase for 2022; monthly residential bills to grow about $13.50

By Chris Hubbuch
madison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliant Energy has reached a deal with consumer and environmental advocates to raise gas and electricity rates next year as the utility begins phasing out its coal fleet. If approved by regulators, the new rates would add about $8.50 a month to the typical residential electricity bill and about $5 a month to the average gas bill. Electric rates would not change in 2023, though there could be an adjustment to gas costs.

madison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Madison Gas And Electric#Energy Costs#Electricity Costs#Energy Savings#Cost Savings#Electricity Rates#Alliant Energy#Cub#The Sierra Club#Mge#Sierra Club#Alliant Rates#Alliant Wisconsin Utility#Alliant Customers#Bills#Gas Costs#Ratepayers#Electric Rates#Solar Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Size, timing of AEP subsidiary rate hikes scrutinized at hearing on their infrastructure surcharge proposal

The testimony lasted nearly four hours. The potential ratepayer impact it scrutinized would last years. The West Virginia Public Service Commission held an evidentiary hearing Thursday to consider a request that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power filed in December for approval of a surcharge on customers’ bills that would allow them to recover costs from infrastructure investment projects between base rate cases.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

Opinion: Dominion decision will help company reach clean energy goals

Dominion Energy is busy developing the largest offshore wind project in the Americas off the coast of Virginia Beach, which will create hundreds of new clean energy jobs. So, it is ironic to see an argument published in the Hampton Roads newspapers questioning a decision by Dominion Energy that will advance renewables at a lower cost to customers.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

Columbia Gas of Ohio to seek first rate increase since 2008

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas of Ohio is preparing to ask for an increase in base rates for the first time since 2008. The natural gas distribution company has filed a notice with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that it intends to seek a rate increase for its distribution service. The increase wouldn't go into effect until at least next year.
Energy Industrybuckscountycouriertimes.com

Trouble Shooter: How to speak up about PECO's proposed rate increase

Q. I don’t always look at my PECO bill since I’m on auto-pay but I noticed this month there was a small notice tucked in with my billing statement. The notice says that PECO is requesting a rate increase so electric rates may be increasing if approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Is there anything we can do to oppose this increase?
Energy IndustryCNBC

Morgan Stanley says keep buying Exxon as new board members accelerate clean energy transformation

Morgan Stanley is doubling down on its bullish outlook for Exxon in the wake of activist firm Engine No. 1 claiming a third board seat at the oil giant. The firm said that now, with 25% of Exxon's board made up of activists pushing for environmental, social and corporate governance criteria or ESG, the company will be forced to prioritize spending and projects around the energy transition.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Sheldon Sewer Rates Will Increase 3% Effective Next Month

Sheldon, Iowa — It’s official, sewer rates in Sheldon will increase by three percent beginning next month. At their regular meeting Wednesday, the City Council approved the second reading of the ordinance raising the sewer rates, and opted to waive the third reading. As a result, that increase will go into effect July 1st.
Energy Industrymadison

Regulators approve $104.5 million solar buy for Xcel Energy

Wisconsin regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $104.5 million purchase of a solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin. The 74-megawatt Western Mustang facility is Xcel’s first large-scale solar investment in Wisconsin, though the utility has three 1-megawatt community solar gardens where customers can lease panels. Xcel projects it will need...
Bismarck, NDSFGate

Feds approve expansion of North Dakota natural gas pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota, a move state officials believe will help curb the wasteful flaring of excess gas and increase state tax revenues by millions of dollars annually by allowing more oil drilling in the area. Federal Energy...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Electric Looks to Increase Your Monthly Bill

Be prepared to have your electric bill go up in El Paso. It's not a guarantee this is going to happen yet, but El Paso Electric has sent a request for permission from state regulators to raise their rates by more than 13%, which would average out to about an extra $12 a month for the typical homeowner.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Spire Gas seeks rate increase for Joplin Area Customers

MISSOURI – Spire Natural Gas is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission for a rate increase. The increase would amount to an average additional charge of around $3.28/month. A hearing for Joplin area customers is scheduled for June 25th at 6 pm. It’s a virtual hearing, that will be held...
Energy Industrynjbmagazine.com

NJ Natural Gas Seeks Rate Increase Due to Demand & Commodity Cost Rise

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the regulated subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, submitted its annual Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) and Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). The company is seeking a 2.1% increase due to higher commodity costs and demand charges.
Energy Industryvashonbeachcomber.com

PSE’s electric customer rates increasing slightly

State regulators approved a multiparty settlement in Puget Sound Energy’s power cost rate case, slightly increasing customer rates. The settlement, approved by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, includes a revenue increase of $65.3 million, a significant decrease from the $88 million Puget Sound Energy originally requested. The new rates will go into effect July 1.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Biden Budget Accelerates Clean Energy in the Power Sector

In his FY 2022 Federal Budget, President Biden proposes key steps to grow clean energy in the power sector and strengthen the communities that have historically powered America. These investments will create and sustain good-paying jobs building more clean energy resources all across the country. As the White House has...