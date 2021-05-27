Premiere: Cloonee and Wade invite Spanish influence to new tech-house joint, ‘Mi Amor’
Whatever Cloonee seems to touch, quickly turns to tech-house treasure. Rapidly rising to stardom among house and techno circles through a run of delectable dancefloor jump starters, the UK-producer has quickly made a name for himself in the underground, with no signs of slowing. After a year away from touring, Cloonee returns to the game with friend and Spanish producer Wade in tow, to debut their electrifying new collaboration “Mi Amor.”dancingastronaut.com