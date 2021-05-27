newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: Cloonee and Wade invite Spanish influence to new tech-house joint, ‘Mi Amor’

By Natalie Pereira
dancingastronaut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever Cloonee seems to touch, quickly turns to tech-house treasure. Rapidly rising to stardom among house and techno circles through a run of delectable dancefloor jump starters, the UK-producer has quickly made a name for himself in the underground, with no signs of slowing. After a year away from touring, Cloonee returns to the game with friend and Spanish producer Wade in tow, to debut their electrifying new collaboration “Mi Amor.”

dancingastronaut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Green Velvet
Person
Chris Lake
Person
Solomun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi Amor#Soundcloud#Spanish#Mi Amor#Dancing Astronaut#Soundcloud#Clne#Solardo Solumun#Tech House Treasure#Premiere#Techno#Artists#Producer#Featured Image#Latin Zest#Collaboration#Stardom#A Trak#Sun#Astronaut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Music
Related
loudersound.com

Oslo Tapes premiere head-spinning new video for Bodø Dakar

Avant-garde Italian quartet Oslo Tapes have premiered their brand new video for Bodø Dakar with prog, which you can watch in full below. Bodø Dakar is taken from the band's upcoming third album ØR which will be released through Pelagic Records on June 4. "Bodø Dakar is an imaginary journey...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Kele Fleming releases video for new single, “Sea In Me”

Canadian indie folk-pop songstress, Kele Fleming has released the new single, “Sea In Me”. A follow up to her previous, well-received effort, “The Latest Meme”, “Sea In Me” is an anthem that strings Fleming’s enchanting traditional roots with her perchance for rock and roll together — and features an acoustic remix from Jesse Waldman.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

“Psych Out” And “Talk About” All The New Music | Fresh Music Friday

Breakout house prodigy Curbi and singer-songwriter PollyAnna returned to Monstercat today with their first collaborative track “Vertigo”. Holding a steady four-on-the-floor beat backed by angelic vocals, energetic synths, and deep basslines, “Vertigo” has all the makings of a dancefloor favorite this summer. Lopezhouse – “Vostok”. Landing on Bedrock Records once...
MusicPunknews.org

The Ruddy Ruckus release “Hold On My Love” video

Hamilton, Ontario based The Ruddy Ruckus have released a music video for their new song “Hold On My Love”. The song is off of their upcoming album Wentworth And Main due out September 10 via Rocket Launcher Records. The album was produced by Luke Bentham of The Dirty Nil. The Ruddy Ruckus released their live album Live At Redchurch in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Eli Smart Plays Tropicalia-Influenced Blue-Eyed Soul in Live Performance Video for “Highschool Steady”

Raised on Hawaii’s sparsely populated, heavily-forested island of Kauai, it’s only natural that a tropical influence would seep into singer-songwriter Eli Smart’s music. Later in life he spent time a world away, studying at Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institution for Performing Arts in the United Kingdom. Together, these two disparate influences meld together into a style he cleverly refers to as “Aloha soul.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: K.C. Jones Debuts New Single “Bring The House Down”

Lafayette-based singer/songwriter K.C. Jones has been a longtime staple of the city’s thriving music scene in traditional Cajun bands like Feufollet and T’Monde. However, her upcoming solo record branches past her previous boundaries, incorporating not only the sounds of Louisiana dancehalls but also psychedelic rock, country, and the lyricism of old-school singer/songwriters. She weaves these genres and traditions together on her upcoming debut record, Queen Of The In Between. Jones has also shared her latest single from the record today, premiering “Bring The House Down” early with Under the Radar.
Musicmixmag.net

Foundation FM launches record label

Female-led independent radio station foundation.fm has launched a record label today heralding its first new signing, MILYMA. Foundation FM Records is the new project from the London station which has put women at the forefront since the station’s formation in 2018. Founded by Rebecca Richardson and Frankie Wells, the station now accounts for 60,000 monthly listeners and 40 million streams on Mixcloud.
Musicthis song is sick

PREMIERE | Rising British House Phenom Tim Taylor’s “Check It” Shines on New EP

With the onslaught of recent festival and tour announcements, we are absolutely itching to find the nearest dancefloor. Hot Creations newest addition Tim Taylor definitely knows this. His newest EP Do You Like… succeeds at getting us hyped for the return of live music and DJ sets. “Check “It” is a particularly funky tech track that we’re pumped to premiere for you today.
Dallas, TXThe FADER

Listen to Skirts’ inviting new single “Always”

Dallas-born singer songwriter Alex Montenegro has been releasing music as Skirts since 2017, finding her sound while building up a following in indie scenes around Texas. Her early releases, right through the 2018 EP Almost Touching, all fell into what’s broadly described as “bedroom pop,” and while that’s to some extent a function of the microphone she was using, there was also some truth behind the tag. Her melodies were sweet and simple, and whether she was using a synth or an acoustic guitar she’d still leave enough space in the mix to invite the listener in.
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

Wax Motif launches album campaign with collaborative single, ‘Need You’ alongside Phlegmatic Dogs

Bass house aficionado Wax Motif is back with his first single of the calendar year, “Need You,” featuring Phlegmatic Dogs. Out now via Divided Soul Records, the single is a long-awaited collaboration between the two dance music forces. Russian producer pair Phlegmatic Dogs appeal to a more niche bass-house demographic while on the other hand, Wax Motif has indulged in mainstream successes, catching acclaim from likes of Tiësto, Diplo, and more. Thus, “Need You” brings a tantalizing blend of popular viability and more underground appeal to the mix. The fresh new offering opens with a swelling atmosphere, which morphs into a high-octane bass house anthem.
Musicedmsauce.com

SAYMYNAME & Henry Fong Connect On Explosive Track ‘Ragga Rave’

Talented DJs SAYMYNAME and Henry Fong have teamed up to produce ‘Ragga Rave,' a high-energy bass house track that fuses the energy and styles from two of dance music’s most dynamic talents. ‘Ragga Rave,' has been a true fan-favorite at SAYMYNAME’s recent live DJ sets. It masterfully combines each of the artists’ unique styles to create an intense and energetic track that will keep listeners hyped all year long. This surprising collaboration with Henry Fong on ‘Ragga Rave' is sure to delight HardTrap music fans with its ecstatic sound and deep drops throughout its production.
MusicYour EDM

Marshmello & Carnage Team Up For Unexpected Nostalgic Rave Track, “Back In Time”

From the very first note of “Back In Time,” the new collaboration between unexpected partners Marshmello and Carnage, we’re urged to think, “Yo listen up, here’s the story / About a little guy that lives in a blue world” … and that’s exactly by design. Even the autotuned vocals, at least the notes, are sort of in that same vein.
Musictreblezine.com

20 Essential Adult Swim Singles

Adult Swim just launched the 2021 edition of its singles program, which started all the way back in 2010 (though music’s been a part of the network’s programming for even longer). Back then, the tracklist was shorter, but stacked with ringers (Madvillain! LCD Soundsystem! Mastodon!), a fun, free offering of new, exclusive music that arose before streaming took over the industry. With each year, Adult Swim’s free summer singles program has grown a bit while incorporating a wider array of styles and a more diverse selection of artists. In 12 years, hundreds of songs have debuted through the series, which generally launches just in time for summer, one new track dropping every week. Truthfully, we probably should have compiled a list of its best moments a couple years ago, as it’s only gotten more challenging to pare down since. But with a new batch of tracks on the horizon, we decided to finally make good on it. Here are 20 Adult Swim singles from throughout the history of the series.
Musicedmidentity.com

Discovery Project and Bassrush Team Up for ‘Discover: Dubstep’

Insomniac’s Discovery Project kicks off their new compilation series, Discover X, by teaming up with Bassrush for Discover: Dubstep. Last year, Insomniac’s Discovery Project kickstarted Discover X, an initiative designed to shine the spotlight on emerging artists and daring new sounds within each electronic music genre. For the first in the series, they looked to behemoth bass brand Bassrush to help set the course, and the submissions for Discover: Dubstep began to arrive. Now, they’ve selected the standout tracks that were received and have unleashed them onto the world.
Musicradiofacts.com

MASTER KG, DAVID GUETTA AND AKON JOIN FORCES FOR THEIR NEW SINGLE “SHINE YOUR LIGHT”

Producer, songwriter and DJ Master KG joins forces with David Guetta and Akon for brand new track “Shine Your Light,” out today via Warner Records – listen HERE. On “Shine Your Light,” Master KG and David Guetta have spun a fresh approach to the feel-good blend of uplifting lyricism, exuberant Afro-house rhythms and sun-kissed vibes that made Master KG’s global phenomenon “Jerusalema” so memorable around the world. The jubilant atmosphere of the song is enhanced with Akon’s signature touch, singing “having a good time dancing and laughing,” he gets to the heart of the song with his uplifting lyrics and flawless delivery.
MusicYour EDM

Marshmello Discusses New Album, Working with Juice WRLD, deadmau5 Beef & More

Marshmello has been hitting the media circuit hard ahead of his forthcoming album, with features in both Forbes and GQ this weekend. Usually a man, or Mello, of few words — the producer has found his voice and sounds as focused as ever. In the recent interviews, he dishes on his many collaborations, playing the Champions League final, working with Juice WRLD, putting his feud with deadmau5 to rest, and of course, his new album.
UEFABillboard

Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge Debut on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart With 'We Are the People'

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix, with vocal and guitar assistance from featured Irish rock legends Bono and The Edge of U2, debuts at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated May 29) with "We Are the People." The track, released May 14 as the official song of the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship, earned 1.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending May 20, according to MRC data.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Malaa draws open the ‘Year Zero’ remix LP curtain with take on Tchami, Gunna’s ‘Praise’

“Praise” is precisely what Malaa can be expected to elicit from Tchami and the rest of the Confession camp. The masked maven continues his 2021 tradition of tying his name to others’ originals with the drama-dressed spin, which trails his March recasting of Petit Biscuit and Diplo‘s “Pick Your Battles” and his February edit of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan‘s “Anything.” Doubling as Malaa’s third re-inventive endeavor of the calendar year and the Year Zero remix LP’s first peek of sound, Malaa’s “Praise” take finds him flexing his crepuscular house muscle, dousing the original in his idiosyncratic signature, and setting a high bar for the Year Zero conversions yet to come along the way.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Eli & Fur announce forthcoming album ‘Found In The Wild’ with lead single ‘Wild Skies’

After years of flawlessly crafted singles and EPs, Eli & Fur have finally announced their debut studio album Found in the Wild alongside the release of its first album single “Wild Skies.” The deep house mainstays have honed their skills immensely over the past decade, appearing regularly on several labels including Anjunadeep, Spinnin’ Records, Armada Music, and more.
MusicETOnline.com

Natanael Cano Talks New Album 'A Mis 20' and Revolutionizing the Regional Urban Genre (Exclusive)

Natanael Cano has changed the game when it comes to regional Mexican music. At 20 years old, the singer is the leader of the regional urban music wave, popularizing the genre known as corrido tumbado. In the span of two years, the Mexican sensation has risen to the forefront of Latin music, collaborating with the likes of Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, Alejandro Fernández, and many other heavy hitters. Thanks to his hit, "Amor Tumbado," which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Cano is now unstoppable.