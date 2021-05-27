Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Part of Arizona’s COVID-19 relief will go to several mental health organizations

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the state will set aside $550,000 to 13 mental health organizations across Arizona. The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund and will help address “youth and teen after-school programs, suicide prevention, adult mental health recovery, behavioral health therapy and more,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

www.kold.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Coronavirus
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Behavioral Health#Community Health#Suicide Prevention#Kold News 13#Trot#Mental Health Recovery#Ariz#Gov Doug Ducey#Yavapai#Americans#Governor#Copyright#Teen#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Arizona StateWRAL

Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying...
Pima County, AZAZFamily

Pima County revokes face mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation. Tucson...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letters to the Editor May 17

Re: the April 1 article “Hudbay eyes Santa Ritas’ west slope for open-pit copper sites.”. It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Road from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Arizona Statetucson.com

New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Education Notes: 5 Southern Arizona teachers honored with excellence award

Local nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers awarded five educators with Teacher Excellence Awards in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. The winning teachers are Nogales High School science teacher Ganesh Tiwari, Catalina Foothills’ Manzanita Elementary kindergarten teacher Kylie Baker, TUSD’s Hollinger K-8 second-grade teacher Mayra Ruiz, TUSD’s Palo Verde High PE teacher Jim Mentz and Marana Unified’s Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 eighth-grade science teacher Lauren Ochoa.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

New law requires suicide hotline number on school ID cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Arizona students head back to school in the fall, they’ll have lifesaving information at their fingertips. Beginning July 1, state law will require crisis hotline phone numbers to be printed on the backs of all high school and college student IDs in an effort to prevent teen suicide.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Arizona StateWSLS

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX – An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Statetucson.com

COVID-19 cases fall in Arizona as more children become eligible for vaccine

In Arizona and Pima County, COVID-19 cases have fallen for the second consecutive week after trending upward from the end of March through much of April. “It's not a big decline, but it's there, it's noticeable,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “In the big scheme of things it doesn't get us out of the woods or anything like that, but at least we're moving in the right direction again.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...