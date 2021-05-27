Cancel
A TikTok user is accusing Converse of stealing her design that she submitted as part of an internship application

By Brandon Sapienza
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA college student from Miami posted a video on TikTok accusing shoe-brand Converse of stealing her designs as part of their “Chuck 70 National Parks” shoes. The viral video posted by Cecilia Monge, 22, has amassed 13 million views and received over 4.5 million likes. In it, Monge places side-by-side images of her designs and the shoe being sold in stores and online currently.

