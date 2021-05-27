Police: Officer shoots person who fired at officers in chase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer shot a person who fired at officers during a foot chase early Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers were trying to speak to a person who matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting and armed robbery when the person fled, police said in a news release. During the pursuit, police said the person fired at officers and one officer fired a service weapon, striking the person.www.registercitizen.com