JAY-Z announces Made in America’s return, event’s 10th anniversary

DMX‘s first posthumous album has arrived. The release of Exodus comes just over a month after DMX died at the age of 50, days after suffering a heart attack. “We did the whole album — the album was done — before he passed,” the late rapper's friend, longtime collaborator, and Ruff Ryders crewmate Swizz Beatz said in a recent interview with the New York Post. “It’s not an album that was pieced together after he passed. We had plans to do a two-month cleansing and workout [program] before we came with the album. He was gonna re-brand himself with new photos of him looking the best that he could look … But unfortunately we didn’t get to that part.”