JAY-Z announces Made in America’s return, event’s 10th anniversary
As festivals continue their comeback following the pandemic's forced cancellations, JAY-Z has announced the return of Made in America for the festival's ninth iteration and 10th anniversary this September. Returning to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the event will take place September 4 – 5, with tickets currently on sale and a lineup expected to be announced in the coming months.