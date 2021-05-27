newsbreak-logo
JAY-Z announces Made in America’s return, event’s 10th anniversary

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs festivals continue their comeback following the pandemic’s forced cancellations, JAY-Z has announced the return of Made in America for the festival’s ninth iteration and 10th anniversary this September. Returning to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the event will take place September 4 – 5, with tickets currently on sale and a lineup expected to be announced in the coming months. Speaking on the festival, JAY-Z said,

dancingastronaut.com
