New York permits venues to operate at full capacity for those with proof of vaccination

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to earn more than $5 million from his memoir about leading New York through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. Cuomo's book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic, earned $3.12 million last year, and his contract includes another $2 million to be paid over the next two years, the New York Times reported Monday. Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, told the outlet the governor netted $1,537,508 from the book last year after expenses and taxes.