New York permits venues to operate at full capacity for those with proof of vaccination
In accordance to the latest CDC guidelines, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will allow almost all businesses and public venues to operate at full capacity without masks or social distancing, provided the venue is hosting patrons that can provide proof of vaccination. Exempt from this statement are schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings until more New Yorkers are vaccinated. Currently, the New York state’s vaccinated population rate sits at around 45% of citizens.dancingastronaut.com