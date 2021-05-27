Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

New York permits venues to operate at full capacity for those with proof of vaccination

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn accordance to the latest CDC guidelines, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will allow almost all businesses and public venues to operate at full capacity without masks or social distancing, provided the venue is hosting patrons that can provide proof of vaccination. Exempt from this statement are schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings until more New Yorkers are vaccinated. Currently, the New York state’s vaccinated population rate sits at around 45% of citizens.

dancingastronaut.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#Public Transit#Cdc#Event Venues#Music Venues#Cdc#Public Schools#New Yorkers#Iq Magazine#Excelsior Pass#Tribeca Film Festival#Vaccination#Public Venues#Venue Entry Protocols#Pushing Venues#Proof#Businesses#Guidelines#Correctional Facilities#Homeless Shelters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Andrew Cuomo set to rake in more than $5M from pandemic book deal: Report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to earn more than $5 million from his memoir about leading New York through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. Cuomo's book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic, earned $3.12 million last year, and his contract includes another $2 million to be paid over the next two years, the New York Times reported Monday. Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, told the outlet the governor netted $1,537,508 from the book last year after expenses and taxes.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo got $5.1M for COVID book despite nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whose controversial directive for nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients has been tied to as many as 1,000-plus deaths — sold the rights to his best-selling pandemic memoir for $5.12 million, according to tax returns he made public on Monday. The amount exceeds the $4 million-plus...
RestaurantsWTGS

Kentucky bar requiring proof of vaccination before customers remove masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WPDE) — A bar in Kentucky is asking for proof of vaccination before customers can enter their business without a mask. “In accordance w/CDC and Beshear admin changes, we will now allow fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, with proof of vaccination. No shirt No shoes No vax card NO DICE.”
Public HealthBluefield Daily Telegraph

Northam ends face covering order for qualified residents

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has also ended its indoor mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated, as well as move up the easing of all distancing and capacity restrictions. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, saying the mask mandate change aligns with the new CDC recommendations. Northam said fully-vaccinated individuals...
Public HealthPost-Star

Statewide, county fairs could go ahead

For a beloved New York summer tradition, it all comes down to state guidelines. Planners of county fairs across the state are proposing socially distant and other creative safety protocols for local fairs to return this summer as the coronavirus pandemic winds down. At a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo last...
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

More loosening of COVID-19 health and safety restrictions has arrived in the region, as state and local lawmakers have decided how best to implement new advice from the Centers for Disease Control. In an early Monday joint statement from Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. and Onondaga County Executive...
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than...
New York City, NYInnovate Long Island

New York unmasked as state races toward ‘normalcy’

The familiar question, first made famous by the “Lone Ranger” radio and television serials of the early 20th century, took on a drastically different significance over the last 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic covered the globe and protective masks covered our faces. Now it’s pivoting again, here in New...
Public HealthWAND TV

CDC: Fully vaccinated summer camps can be at full capacity without masks

(WAND) - Summers camps where people are fully vaccinated can be at full capacity without masks in 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance said. Guidance issued Friday is intended for all types of youth day and overnight camps. Guidance allowing full capacity with no masks or social distancing is only for camps in which all people are fully vaccinated before camp starts. COVID-19 mitigations measures still apply where they are required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.
Public Healthportcitydaily.com

Gov. Cooper drops mask requirement for unvaccinated, some rules still apply

North Carolina residents — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — will no longer be required to wear masks in public. Governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order Friday afternoon, dropping the state’s mask requirement for all North Carolinians. The indoor mask requirement still applies to public transportation, childcare centers, schools,...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Pandemic book deal will pay Cuomo over $5 million; tax records show he made $3.6 million in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.