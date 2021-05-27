Splash Pad gives Hudson families much-needed summer fun

Kids in Hudson were jumping for joy this morning at the opening of a brand new splash pad.

“We were up at 7:30 just waiting. I’m like we have to be the first people," said Kelsie LeMieus.

LeMieus brought her kids to the new attraction at Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson.

This is an area of Pasco County with many lower-income families and they do not have a lot of options for free things to do.

“These kids are so excited and I can’t wait. This is obviously just the best thing that’s happened in Hudson in a very long time," said LeMieus.

Lisa Campos is with Investigation Station, a nonprofit that helped put this project together.

“We choose the Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson because it is in a lower socioeconomic part of the county. There is a pool here but it costs money to go in the pool. Costs money for swimming lessons. Splash pad is free and you don’t know how to swim," said Campos.

While Pasco County contributed about $20,000, the splash pad cost $400,000. The rest came from donations of time and resources from local businesses.

Bayonet Plumping Heating and Air Conditioning did all the plumbing.

“Something that is as meaningful as this. A project such as this means so much to a community and to children and to families it’s important to be a part of. And it means a lot," said Darrell Arft.

Soon they’ll be a mural at the park to show kids how the water cycle works.

But in the meantime, the splash pad is open, just in time for another hot Florida summer.