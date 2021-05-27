newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Voting Restrictions Are Further Politicizing U.S. Electoral System, Journalist Says

knau.org
 3 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Nick Corasaniti, has been reporting on what he describes as how the Republican Party is attempting to lock in political control for years to come by pushing through new laws to restrict voting access, limit ballot initiatives that could undermine Republican goals and stiffen penalties for poll workers and election officials who make even minor mistakes. At the same time, Republican lawmakers in at least eight states controlled by Republican legislatures are trying to remove the powers that secretaries of state, governors and nonpartisan election boards have over how elections are run. He says these efforts could further undermine the country's democratic norms. New restrictive voting bills have already been signed into law in Georgia and Florida. Nick Corasaniti covers national politics for The New York Times. He's been writing about voting and voting rights. He was one of the lead reporters covering Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

www.knau.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Law#State Legislatures#Voting Rights#Electoral Laws#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Voter Rights#U S Electoral System#The Republican Party#The New York Times#The Democratic Party#The Postal Service#Heritage Foundation#Catholic#Texas Tribune#Supreme Court#Npr#Department Of Justice#Voting Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Texas Senate approves sweeping voter restriction bill

More restrictions were added to an expansive Texas bill that places limits on whether people can vote early, vote by mail, or vote from their cars after hours of late-night debate over Memorial Day weekend, the Texas Tribune reports. Why it matters: Texas is the latest Republican-controlled state to push...
Presidential Electionbrennancenter.org

Voting Laws Roundup: May 2021

Across the country, the effort to restrict the vote continues, with a wave of bills moving through state legislatures and becoming law. Between January 1 and May 14, 2021, at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote. footnote1_9cuabu1 1 The United States is on track to far exceed its most recent period of significant voter suppression — 2011. By October of that year, 19 restrictive laws were enacted in 14 states. This year, the country has already reached that level, and it’s only May.
Presidential Electionblogforarizona.net

Just Say ‘Hell No!’ The GQP Queen of Voter Suppression To Run For Secretary of State

Politico recently reported that “Republicans who sought to undercut or overturn President Joe Biden’s election win are launching campaigns to become their states’ top election officials next year, alarming local officeholders and opponents who are warning about pro-Trump, “ends justify the means” candidates taking big roles in running the vote.” They tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now they want to run the next one.
ElectionsWashington Post

No, Liz Cheney. Voter suppression laws have nothing to do with election security.

Listening to Republican defenders of the raft of Jim Crow-style voting laws winding their way through state legislatures, one might think they are only about voter-ID. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) insists they are only about making elections more secure and have nothing to do with making it harder for Black Americans to vote. But let’s look at what’s in some of these bills.
Electionsoffthekuff.com

The voting location restrictions of SB7

As Michael Li said on Twitter, this is breathtaking, and not at all in a good way. The number of Election Day polling places in largely Democratic parts of major Texas counties would fall dramatically under a Republican proposal to change how Texas polling sites are distributed, a Texas Tribune analysis shows. Voting options would be curtailed most in areas with higher shares of voters of color.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Former U.S. election security official on how disinformation is driving voting restrictions

Republican lawmakers in Texas are moving closer to passing new voting restrictions, making it the largest to do so in the wake of fomer President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. Matt Masterson, former lead election security official for the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how Trump's false claims about fraud are driving changes to state laws.
ElectionsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Restrictions on voting are contrary to democracy

There is a fight over the heart of our democracy, and I worry that democracy is losing. Over the past few months, several states have moved decisively to make it harder for their citizens to vote; more are on tap. It's hard to tell yet whether this is a blip or an actual reversal of the nation's long trend of expanding voting access.