Texas A&M's Interim President Junkins issues farewell message

On May 27, Texas A&M Interim President Junkins issued the following farewell address.

Before being named interim president, he served as a University Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering and holder of the Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair in Innovation.

Dr. Junkins is also the author of more than four hundred papers and eight widely used technical books, he is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Inventors, the International Academy of Astronautics, and an Honorary Fellow of the American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Dr. John L. Junkins became the interim president of Texas A&M University on January 1, 2021.

Howdy!



As we prepare to welcome the 26th president of Texas A&M University, I want to thank and recognize the many people who helped us make it through the spring semester safely and successfully.



Last December, when I was asked to serve as interim president, I was honored and humbled. When I accepted this role, I pledged to work steadily to help set the stage for a new and visionary leader who could help our university move to the next level. With your help and collaboration, I believe we have done exactly that.



Little did we know that this semester would bring us not only the continued challenges of a global pandemic, but also a stint of severe winter weather that would test the resilience and resolve of our faculty, staff, and students. Although we have spent much of the last year separated by physical distance, in some ways these tests and trials have brought us closer together. In recent months, we have all had to find new ways to work, teach and carry on our vital mission of education and research. And we have found new means of helping one another on our campuses and in our communities. I am deeply appreciative of many who give their time to impactful initiatives. Our latest progress report on diversity, equity and inclusion is here.



While we have had our share of obstacles and opportunities, I truly believe we are now at an inflection point from which everything begins to get better. In my capacity as interim president, I have gained an even greater appreciation of the university's many strengths and assets. I have had the privilege of working closely with exceptional faculty, dedicated staff, engaged students and devoted former students. Without exception, in each conversation and interaction, everyone I met had a deep desire to create a better and brighter future for Texas A&M. If we can continue to work together, combining our efforts and our energy, I have no doubt that the next few years will be seen as a shining moment in the history of our university.



As I say a fond farewell to my interim presidency, I thank you for your hard work, your daily dedication, and your belief in our beloved university. I am looking forward to continuing our conversations and collaborations as I resume my roles as Professor Junkins and Director of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study.



As we prepare for new and exciting chapters in our university's history, let us work together to find common ground, pursuing important goals, and moving together toward a bright future while doing our best to welcome and support President Banks. Dr. Banks is just a phenomenal leader and we can look forward to a golden era at Texas A&M as we team with her, aiming for new levels of excellence and national prominence. Have a great summer, thanks, and Gig 'em, John L. Junkins Interim President

John L. Junkins, Texas A&M Interim President

