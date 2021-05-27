Does the world really need any more breweries? - comment

Throughout the week, we gathered some interesting tidbits of food tech news we wanted to share, including:. Study finds that mealworm protein and milk protein are similar. Researchers at Maastricht University in the Netherlands conducted a study on the nutritional value of mealworm protein and found that it shares similar properties to milk protein. Mealworm protein contains all nine amino acids, and like milk protein, facilitates muscle growth. Additionally, both are absorbed and digested in the body similarly. Ynsect, an insect food start-up, supplied the mealworms for the study. Various insects are commonly found in diets throughout the world, but Western culture certainly seems to shy away from this source of protein. Raising insects like mealworms is considered to be more sustainable than raising pork, cattle, and chicken because they use considerably less land and emit vastly fewer greenhouse gases. Mealworm milk anyone?