PRINTING United Alliance Introduces Pinnacle Awards Program

piworld.com
 8 days ago

PRINTING United Alliance today introduces the Pinnacle Awards, a robust, unified awards program established to recognize the best of the best in products created for and by the printing industry. The Pinnacle Awards program encompasses the Pinnacle InterTech Awards and the Pinnacle Product Awards (formerly the SGIA Product of the Year award). The Pinnacle Awards are open exclusively to PRINTING United Alliance supplier members. More information can be found on the new Pinnacle Awards website, where entries can be submitted through July 31, 2021.

www.piworld.com
#Pinnacle Awards#Sgia#Pia#Printing United Expo
