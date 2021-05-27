PRINTING United Alliance Introduces Pinnacle Awards Program

Event registration covers a brand-new, three-phase event experience including the highly anticipated in-person Expo taking place in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 6-8 Fairfax, Va. – PRINTING United Alliance today announces that registration has officially opened for the highly anticipated PRINTING United Expo 2021, taking place at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., on October 6-8. New this year is a three-phase Expo experience which further provides access to even more education, new product debuts, and more, for the industry around the globe. To register for PRINTING United Expo 2021, which includes access to all three portions of the event — Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up — visit printingunited.com.