San Jose Mayor Sketches Out Timeline And Details In Deadly Rail Yard Shooting
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo about Wednesday's deadly rail yard shooting. A gunman opened fire killing nine people in the California city. The mayor of San Jose, Calif., is on the line. In his city yesterday, a transit worker showed up at a rail yard and, according to police, killed nine people and then himself. Area transit has shut down as police carefully investigate that rail yard. Mayor Sam Liccardo, welcome to the program.www.npr.org