Street gang member in court Thursday after weekend night club shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 24-year-old member of the street gang "Tres Tres" faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder. Two people were killed and seven wounded in last weekend's shootings at a nightclub in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District. Juwan Carroll of Saint Paul has a court appearance today and remains jailed in lieu of one million dollars bail. Investigators say 24-year-old Christopher Jones Junior of Brooklyn Park died in an exchange of gunfire with Carroll on a crowded sidewalk. Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Johnson of Golden Valley was shot in the back while fleeing. He was out celebrating with friends before what would have been his college graduation the next day. Police say there were at least four shooters in the altercation.