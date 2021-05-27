Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Street gang member in court Thursday after weekend night club shooting

By Learfield Wire Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 24-year-old member of the street gang "Tres Tres" faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder. Two people were killed and seven wounded in last weekend's shootings at a nightclub in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District. Juwan Carroll of Saint Paul has a court appearance today and remains jailed in lieu of one million dollars bail. Investigators say 24-year-old Christopher Jones Junior of Brooklyn Park died in an exchange of gunfire with Carroll on a crowded sidewalk. Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Johnson of Golden Valley was shot in the back while fleeing. He was out celebrating with friends before what would have been his college graduation the next day. Police say there were at least four shooters in the altercation.

Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
WJON

Officer Charged in Daunte Wright Death to Stand Trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
The Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Duante Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to hold up the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

2 hospitalized after shooting near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were shot in a confrontation near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Monday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South where two people had reportedly gotten into a confrontation, pulled guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Brooklyn Center, MNKEYC

Former police officer Kim Potter in court

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Brooklyn Center Police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference. Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, this afternoon in Hennepin County. The hearing is to go over...
Brooklyn Center, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former police officer charged in Daunte Wright killing will go to trial in December

The case against a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright will go to trial in December. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause to support the charge of second-degree manslaughter against former police officer Kimberly Potter at a virtual court hearing Monday conducted via Zoom. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Minneapolis, MNKRDO

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.