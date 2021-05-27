Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Koenig & Bauer Announces Moderate Price Adjustment

piworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoenig & Bauer announces a moderate price adjustment for its entire product portfolio. The reduced availability of raw materials such as copper, plastics, additives, sheet metal and wood, and higher shipping and logistics costs require an adjustment in prices. Another reason is the global chip shortage, which is leading to reduced capacities and long lead times for industrial customers, including those outside the automotive sector.

www.piworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Portfolio#Automotive Sector#Logistics#Investment#Selling Product#Koenig Bauer Announces#The Executive Board#Koenig Bauer#Prices#Automation#Industrial Customers#Customised Solutions#Innovations#Reliable Service#Economic Benefits#Presses#Copper#Plastics#Additives#Raw Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Blue Owl Capital Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Blue Owl Capital") (OWL) today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering of $700,000,000 of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2031 by Blue Owl Finance LLC, its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP, Blue Owl Capital Carry LP, Owl Rock Capital Group LLC, Dyal Capital Holdings LLC, Owl Rock Capital GP Holdings LP and Dyal GP Holdings LLC. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to (i) repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company's existing term loan facility and (ii) pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund any future strategic acquisitions or related transactions and growth initiatives.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ZIM Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

HAIFA, Israel, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,975,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $40.00 per ordinary share, by certain selling shareholders of the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about June 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for thirty (30) days after the offering launch date, to purchase up to 1,046,250 additional ordinary shares, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, from the selling shareholders. ZIM is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux® and Selvol Premiol® up to the amounts shown in the table below. Grades. Low Viscosity. Medium & High Viscosity. USA & Canada. $360/mt. $450/mt. EMEA.
Businessthefabricator.com

TC Transcontinental acquires BGI Retail

Montreal-based TC Transcontinental, a printer and provider of flexible packaging, has announced its acquisition of BGI Retail Inc., Paris, Ont. BGI Retail, which employs 123 people, offers in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and management of retail displays. Its products and services include plastic and metal fabrication, millwork and fixturing, print and graphics, and decor.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Realogy Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $350 Million Offering Of Exchangeable Senior Notes

MADISON, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) (the "Company") announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Realogy Group LLC ("Realogy Group"), together with a co-issuer, has priced its sale of $350 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The size of the offering has been upsized from $300 million to $350 million. The issuance and sale of the Notes are scheduled to settle on June 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Realogy Group also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
Businesswhattheythink.com

ACTEGA and Koenig & Bauer Customers Benefit from Continuous Product Development and Seamless Support During Pandemic

- Robust partnership supports customer success during challenging times. - Continued focus on high-quality, sustainable solutions enables print houses to maintain or establish a competitive edge. Germany – ACTEGA, manufacturer of coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, and market leading suppliers of unique press...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Triton International Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Billion Of Senior Secured Notes

May 26, 2021 - Triton International Limited (TRTN) - Get Report ("Triton" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Triton Container International Limited ("TCIL") has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") at an offering price of 99.894% of the principal amount thereof and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") at an offering price of 99.906% of the principal amount thereof. The 2024 Notes and 2031 Notes ("Notes") will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.
Industrywhattheythink.com

Sharp Rise in Raw Material Costs Leads to Price Adjustments at Heidelberg

In order to cushion the disproportionately sharp rise in material, logistics, and other procurement costs, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) will be moderately increasing the prices for its equipment business with immediate effect. This adjustment is being made in an economic environment of rising demand and costs for raw materials and is a necessary step in order to continue offering customers innovative solutions and first-class service.
EconomyTire Review

Bridgestone Americas Announces Price Increase

Bridgestone today announced it will increase prices up to 8% for select Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion passenger and light truck tires sold in the U.S and Canada. In addition, Bridgestone will increase prices on certain Bridgestone commercial truck tires and Bandag retreads in select channels. The new pricing will take...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Share Consolidation To Satisfy Nasdaq Price Requirement

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real" or the " Company") [TSXV: REAX] [OTCQX: REAXF], a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation represents another step towards the listing of the Company's Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq").
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ready Capital Corporation Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (RC) - Get Report ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Company also granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Preferred Stock will have a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. The Company will receive gross proceeds of $100,000,000 (or $115,000,000 if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to its operating partnership, Sutherland Partners, L.P., which in turn will use the net proceeds to redeem, in whole or in part, its 8.625% Series B Cumlative Preferred Stock and its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and may use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general business purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Steer-by-Wire System Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Leading Players: Danfoss, Eaton Corporation, thyssenkrupp AG

The steer-by-wire system enables complete steering control to the driver by eliminating any mechanical linkages. The current market landscape for the steer-by-wire system is supported by technological advancements in the automotive industry and enhancements in the driving dynamics. The increasing purchasing power of the population is likely to play a significant role in the robust growth of the steer-by-wire system market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.
Industryreportsgo.com

Global Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Survey Report, 2021-2026

The recent study on Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market, highlighting the consumption volume & value, offers an exhaustive analysis of this business vertical with regards to its sub-markets, augmentation history, and forecasts for 20XX-20XX. It expounds key growth drivers, risks & challenges, and profitable opportunities which will mold the market dynamics in the coming years. More importantly, it includes a Covid-19 impact analysis which includes several tactics designed for businesses of all sizes to effectually manage the spurring uncertainties.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Chlorine Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook to 2028

The report examines recent market opportunities and competitive scenarios for Chlorine market on a regional and global basis and the sales performance of major players on the market, giving you a deep sense of the competitive scenario of the Chlorine market. A comprehensive research study based on extensive primary and...
Marketsreportsgo.com

New Trends in Global Robotic Technologies Market Size 2021 | Methodology, Estimation, Research and Future Growth by 2026

The recent study on Global Robotic Technologies market, highlighting the consumption volume & value, offers an exhaustive analysis of this business vertical with regards to its sub-markets, augmentation history, and forecasts for 20XX-20XX. It expounds key growth drivers, risks & challenges, and profitable opportunities which will mold the market dynamics in the coming years. More importantly, it includes a Covid-19 impact analysis which includes several tactics designed for businesses of all sizes to effectually manage the spurring uncertainties.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Torque Software Market is Going To Boom | Mecmesin, Creosys, Magtrol

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Torque Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Torque Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Torque Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: The global torque software market is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The increasing demand for automation across different end use industries such as automobiles, aerospace, power generation, and introduction of autonomous vehicles are some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Process Audit Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Mynd Solution, CAONWEB, KPMG

The latest independent research document on Global Process Audit Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Process Audit Services market report advocates analysis of Mynd Solution, AJSH, D S R V AND Co LLP, CAONWEB, PwC, UJA, Sumeru Solutions, KPMG, RSM, Ernst & Young & SGS India.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Wireless POS System Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Ingenico, Verifone, Newland Payment

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Wireless POS System market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Ingenico, Verifone, Newland Payment, Castles Tech, Bitel, CyberNet, SZZT, PAX, Centerm, Castles Tech, Bitel.