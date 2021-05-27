Vernon Police lieutenant to retire, take job as school finance director

VERNON — After a 19-year career with the Police Department, Lt. William Meier III announced his retirement, closing one chapter of his life but opening another by taking a new job as the local school system’s director of business and finance.

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to appoint Meier to the position.

“Lt. Meier has served the residents of Vernon with distinction during his time as a police officer, and I expect he will continue to do so in his new role” with the Vernon public schools, said Mayor Daniel Champagne, who is also a retired Vernon police officer and a Republican state senator representing the 35th District.

As a lieutenant with the Vernon Police Department, Meier, 42, is head of the detective bureau and serves as the department public information officer. In addition, he has served as co-incident commander of Vernon’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and has been director of the Vernon Regional Vaccination Program.

His last day with the department is July 3. He will begin work in his new position with the school system on July 7.

His salary as the school business and finance director will be $135,000, annually. His retirement benefits from the police department are still being processed and are not yet available, town spokesman David Owens said.

Meier earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Connecticut with a concentration in public finance. He is also a state certified school business manager.

He told the Journal Inquirer Wednesday that he would mostly miss working in the community, directly with individuals, businesses, and organizations, but is excited and looking forward to working in education.

The transition represents two sides of him, Meier said, having come from a line of family members in public service — his father is a former fire chief, two brothers are police officers, and a sister is a nurse — he will now join the education field, where his wife has dedicated much of her life.

“As a child I dreamed of becoming a police officer and my career with the Vernon Police Department certainly fulfilled that dream,” Meier wrote in a note to his police department colleagues announcing his retirement.

“It also presented me with the opportunity to work with some amazing people at the department and in the community,” he added. “I look forward to continuing that work.”

“It has been said that leadership is action, not a title,” Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said. “Bill is all about action, integrity, hard work, and professionalism. He is filling a key leadership position in our community and on the superintendent’s executive cabinet.

“We look forward to working with him in his new role and his continued contributions to effectively and efficiently provide high quality government services for the benefit of all students,” Purcaro added.