Lincoln County, OR

Senator Jeff Merkley wants to hear from us…

 13 days ago

Merkley to Hold Remote Town Hall for Lincoln County. Town hall will be June 3, accessible by computer, mobile device, or telephone. Portland, OR – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Thursday, June 3, will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Lincoln County. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America. “Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon Statethecrimereport.org

Oregon County Blocks Officials From Enforcing Federal Gun Laws

In a first of its kind case, residents of Columbia County in Oregon voted to forbid local officials from enforcing federal and state gun laws, including background check requirements and gun restrictions, reports the Associated Press. The county is one of many that have recently declared themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” a movement that began around 2018 following mass shootings that prompted the conversation around stricter gun control laws. Under a provision in Oregon law, the judge of the case is able to examine the measure before it goes into effect and the measure has so far not faced any legal challenge. The measure is important in determining whether counties can decide to not enforce state and federal laws.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Washington StateKTVZ

Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge. KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn finalizing DEI audit

Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislators join cause to help Warm Springs tribes

Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.