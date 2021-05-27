South Alabama baseball tops Little Rock 6-2, looks ahead to Sun Belt semis

South Alabama has faced Miami in baseball a total of 23 times over the years, but never with more on the line than in the final days of May 1984. The Jaguars came up one win short of a trip to the College World Series that season, beating the Hurricanes 6-4 to set up a winner-take-all championship game in the NCAA South I Regional in Tallahassee, Fla. Miami won the second game 10-2, ending a South Alabama season in which the Jaguars went 50-19 under first-year coach Steve Kittrell.