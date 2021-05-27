South Alabama baseball tops Little Rock 6-2, looks ahead to Sun Belt semis
After a strange trip through pool play, South Alabama can now look ahead to the knockout stage of the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament. The Jaguars beat Little Rock 6-2 on Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, but knew going in that it was essentially a meaningless game. South Alabama (31-20) had already won its pool and clinched a spot in Saturday’s tournament semifinals based on a Wednesday’s 14-7 victory over Coastal Carolina.www.al.com