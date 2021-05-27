Cancel
South Alabama baseball tops Little Rock 6-2, looks ahead to Sun Belt semis

By Creg Stephenson
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a strange trip through pool play, South Alabama can now look ahead to the knockout stage of the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament. The Jaguars beat Little Rock 6-2 on Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, but knew going in that it was essentially a meaningless game. South Alabama (31-20) had already won its pool and clinched a spot in Saturday’s tournament semifinals based on a Wednesday’s 14-7 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Related
Miami, FLPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama’s fantastic 1984 team got derailed by Miami on road to Omaha

South Alabama has faced Miami in baseball a total of 23 times over the years, but never with more on the line than in the final days of May 1984. The Jaguars came up one win short of a trip to the College World Series that season, beating the Hurricanes 6-4 to set up a winner-take-all championship game in the NCAA South I Regional in Tallahassee, Fla. Miami won the second game 10-2, ending a South Alabama season in which the Jaguars went 50-19 under first-year coach Steve Kittrell.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama baseball begins NCAA regionals Friday in Louisiana

Speculation and doubt created by weeks spent on the bubble ended Monday when Alabama baseball earned its first spot in an NCAA tournament regional since 2014. A program looking to earn back some respect has done so, turning the page to a new goal this weekend in Ruston, Louisiana: win in the postseason.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama claims Bubas Cup as Sun Belt’s top overall sports program in 2020-21

For the first time since 2018 and the 15th time overall, South Alabama has claimed the Vic Bubas Cup as the top overall sports program in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars won regular-season or conference championships in four different sports during the 2020-21 academic year. In addition, the Jaguars were runners-up during the regular season or in the conference tournament in five other sports.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama baseball flat in NCAA opener, blown out by NC State

NC State smashed four home runs and hit three doubles off Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Ras on Friday afternoon, handing the Tide an 8-1 loss in Alabama’s first NCAA baseball tournament game since 2014. Ras, who entered with a 5.36 earned-run average, allowed seven runs in four and one-third innings...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

McGill-Toolen star Barry Dunning Jr. named Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year

McGill-Toolen star Barry Dunning Jr. has been named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Alabama. The award, in its 36th year, recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Dunning is now a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award to be announced later this month.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Fanatics offers Alabama women’s College World Series gear

The Alabama softball team earned a 5-1 win over Arizona in the women’s College World Series on Thursday. Now, you can dress the part as Fanatics is offering Crimson Tide gear commemorating the Tide’s trip to the women’s CWS. The Alabama Crimson Tide Fanatics Branded 2021 NCAA Softball Women’s College...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

NCAA softball: Alabama’s Montana Fouts dominates Arizona in WCWS opener

With her idol in the seats, Alabama’s Montana Fouts did her best Jennie Finch impression. The Crimson Tide ace was dominant in the Women’s College World Series opener, sending Finch’s alma mater to the losers bracket with a 5-1 win. Fouts struck out a career-high 16 batters -- 14 of the first 18 she faced -- in an exhibition of power like what made Finch the most famous softball pitcher of her generation.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

West coast connections help Auburn on third day of recruiting visits

Bryan Harsin and his assistants’ west coast connections are coming through strong for Auburn football. Auburn’s new staff features coaches who have coached in California, Idaho and Washington and who have recruited all over the area. Head coach Bryan Harsin mentioned in his very first press conference that he wanted to expand Auburn’s recruiting footprint, and he and his assistants successfully made an impression on a number of players from across the country.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

All SEC-to-SEC transfers, including Henry To’o To’o, TJ Finley, granted immediate eligibility

The SEC will allow immediate eligibility for intra-conference transfers, the league office announced Thursday. The change in policy takes effect immediately, and follows a recent NCAA rule change allowing for a one-time transfer waiver for Division I athletes in all sports. The SEC still had a rule requiring all athletes transferring from one league school to another to sit out a year prior to Thursday’s vote of presidents and chancellors.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s recruiting reach expands nationally on third day

After two days of hosting recruits from around the SEC, Auburn showed its commitment to recruiting nationally by hosting players from the farthest corners of the country. Prior to Thursday, Auburn saw a lot of Alabama, Georgia and Florida players come through its doors. Those three states have been Auburn’s main focus for years since the school sits close to the Georgia and Florida borders.
MLSPosted by
AL.com

Mark Ingram joins ownership group of Major League Soccer club

Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram has joined the ownership group of D.C. United, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. The former Alabama All-American has bought a minority stake in the team, sportico.com reported. “D.C. United are a club rich with tradition and ripe with promise,” Ingram said...
Posted by
AL.com

Alabama football approaching SEC’s vaccination threshold to end testing

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Thursday that his team is approaching the necessary amount of vaccinated players that would, under a new SEC policy, allow the school to stop surveillance testing of players and staff. “I think we’re pretty close to being there,” Saban said at his annual golf...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Could USFL re-boot bring pro football back to Legion Field?

The Birmingham Stallions played all three seasons of the USFL, a spring football league that challenged the NFL’s monopoly on professional football from 1983-85. The Stallions had an actual stallion named Blond Wonder as mascot, cheerleaders called the Fillies and a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback named Cliff Stoudt who used to back up Terry Bradshaw. The Stallions played their home games at Legion Field in Birmingham.
Posted by
AL.com

Miss Alabama: Photos of every winner since 1950

When the new Miss Alabama is crowned on June 12, she’ll be following in the footsteps of nearly 100 women who’ve represented the state at the Miss America pageant. Miss Alabama’s roots date back to 1921, although the pageant had a different name at first, and its early history includes a gap of several years during the Great Depression.
Carolina, ALPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama baseball turns back Coastal Carolina, 4-1

South Alabama will enter the final weekend of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference baseball season within striking distance of a division championship. JoJo Booker struck out a career-best 12 over eight innings and the Jaguars tied a season-high with 13 hits on the way to a 4-1 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday at Stanky Field. South Alabama (28-18, 14-7 Sun Belt) is now two games up on both Troy and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt East standings with three to play, at Appalachian State beginning Thursday.