Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Photos Show Drainage Passageways Blocked With Debris in Lafayette Parish

By Chris Reed
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A listener submitted several photos to me that show various drainage passageways blocked by debris in parts of upper Lafayette Parish. The photos are from areas just north of I-10, near Mills St., and some directly under I-10 between Scott and Lafayette (Ambassador Caffery). As you will see below, the...

999ktdy.com
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storms#Floods#Lafayette Live#Kpel News#Upper Lafayette Parish#Debris#Drainage Ways#Mills St#I 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Lafayette Parish and Municipality Sandbag Locations

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced sandbag locations as Acadiana braces for a week of relentless rain. From Lafayette Consolidated Government's Facebook page - As rain is expected in the region this week, sandbags are available for Lafayette Parish residents. • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North...
Lafayette Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Dismissal delayed for Lafayette public schools as students shelter during tornado warning

All schools in the Lafayette Parish School System dismissed later than usual Monday afternoon as students sheltered in place during a tornado warning. LPSS notified parents of the late dismissal in district-wide emergency messages Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a tornado warning for the Acadiana region, including Lafayette Parish, that prompted students to shelter in place.
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Sand Bags available for Lafayette Parish residents

Lafayette Consolidated Government announcing sand bags are available for residents. Sand bags are available at the locations below:. • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville. Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. • Please limit sandbags to...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette Fire division chief makes history

The Lafayette Fire Department has announced the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS dismissal times affected by storms

Lafayette Parish public schools' dismissal times were affected by the storms. As long as the parish was under a tornado warning, the children sheltered in place. "Dear Parents: This is a district-wide message from the Lafayette Parish School System: Lafayette Parish is currently under a tornado warning. As a result, all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System have sheltered in place. Dismissals are being delayed until the warnings are lifted. We will provide further updates."
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Breaux Bridge around 535 PM CDT. Arnaudville, Henderson and Cecilia around 545 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parks. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 104 and 121. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.6 Mon 1 pm CDT 11.9 11.5 11. 3
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Shipping Company Purchases Old Northside Lafayette Walmart Building

The old Walmart building on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway will soon have new life. Two years after the retailer vacated the Northside facility, a dropshipping company has purchased the property to consolidate its operations and employees under one roof. Completeful chief executive officer Josh Goree made that announcement Monday morning...
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Numerous Lafayette Parish Road Closures Due to Flooding

It's going to be another soggy workday around Acadiana, and due to overnight showers, we already have numerous road closures due to flooding. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has released a list of current road closures around Lafayette Parish. Certainly, this list will change throughout the day as more rain moves across Acadiana. We'll keep this list updated, and you can also check road closures HERE from the Lafayette Consolidated Government.