Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021
BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Memex Inc. ('Memex' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released financial and operational highlights for its second quarter 2021 ending March 31, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of its March 31, 2021 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.www.buffalonynews.net