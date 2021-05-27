Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Memex Inc. ('Memex' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released financial and operational highlights for its second quarter 2021 ending March 31, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of its March 31, 2021 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

www.buffalonynews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcphail
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reporting#Computing Power#Fiscal Year#Performance Data#Financial Technology#U S Data#Burlington#Canadian#Iiot#Machine To Machine Lrb#The Merlin Tempus Suite#About Memex Inc#Tsx Venture Exchange#Profitability#Quarterly Revenue#Company Performance#Real Time Objective Data#Working Capital Ratio#Gross Margin#Current Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

IDW to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 on Monday, June 14, 2021. IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Industrydallassun.com

Loop Industries Provides Commercialization Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

CONVERSION OF PILOT PLANT INTO INFINITE LOOP™ DEMONSTRATION AND TRAINING FACILITY. ADVANCED STAGES OF PRE-FEASIBILITY ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR INFINITE LOOP™ COMMERCIAL FACILITIES. SITE PURCHASE IN BÉCANCOUR, QUÉBEC FOR PLANNED INFINITE LOOP™ PROJECT. ADDITIONS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM TO EXECUTE COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Loop...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $34.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'our') today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the 'fourth quarter of FY2021' and 'FY2021,' respectively). The Company franchises and operates gourmet chocolate and confection stores and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés, and manufactures an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.90 million and the highest is $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Shares of Diebold Nixdorf...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million. A number of equities research analysts have weighed in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.50 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q1 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for Q1 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).