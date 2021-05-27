newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Auberge to Launch Wildflower Farms Resort in 2022

hospitalitydesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bucolic getaway in upstate New York will embrace a cozy, modern aesthetic that reinforces nature. Auberge Resorts Collection has been appointed to manage Wildflower Farms, a forthcoming resort concept in New York’s Hudson Valley. Slated to open in fall 2022, the 140-acre property will convey a modern vernacular that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Venice Beach, California-based architecture practice Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray will collaborate on the project with Auberge.

hospitalitydesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Fitness#Suites#Design Studio#Architecture Design#Electric Fireplaces#Upstate New York#Scandinavian#Electric Bowery#Cottages#Standalone Bungalows#Private Patios#Venice Beach#Outdoors#Indigo#Abundant Botanicals#Hudson Valley#Wood Decks#Home#Northern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
Related
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Sand House // Studio MK27

Text description provided by the architects. There are limits, such as the ocean, that appear to our eyes and soul like boundless openings. When confronted with these powerful natural elements, architecture must also open itself and project towards the limit. The house on the Sand, with its extraordinary view to the Atlantic Ocean in the northeast of Brazil, undertakes this venture.
Home & GardenCONTEMPORIST

This Small Wedge-Shaped House Was Designed To Be A Unique Airbnb Property

Steph and Oliver Gordon have created a small 430 square feet (40sqm) off-grid tiny home on their cattle farm located in Mudgee, Australia. Designed by architecture firm CAARCH, the tiny home named Gawthorne’s Hut, was created as an Airbnb property from the beginning phases, with the request to design a different and unique space, which would get them more exposure to guests due to its design.
Nashville, TNLodging

GroupSync Engage by Groups360 Launched at Omni Hotels & Resorts

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Groups360 launched GroupSync Engage, an integrated direct booking solution for groups, at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Through GroupSync, anyone booking a meeting or event will be able to instantly book group rooms and meeting space online beginning with Omni’s four managed Dallas-based hotels and extending to almost all Omni properties in North America by end of summer 2021.
Interior Designnordicstylemag.com

Gubi launches outdoor dining chair collection

Lockdown has inspired us (and in some cases, forced us) to spend more time outdoors. With summer right around the corner, al fresco dining is in full swing and the need for outdoor furniture, whether to equip a business or a private patio, has never been greater. Enter Danish furniture brand Gubi, who just launched an outdoor version of their most popular dining chairs, ‘Beetle’ and ‘Bat’.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

LaPointe Resort 2022

The last two seasons, New York designer Sally LaPointe has emphasized ease and lounge through styles that bridged at-home cozy to looks ready to reenter the world. For her latest collections, LaPointe wanted a total reset, in mind and energy. For the first time, she designed, produced and photographed her...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Completes Property-wide Reimagination

TELLURIDE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces the completion of a property-wide reimagination, bringing a new tier of luxury to Telluride. The resort unveils 83 newly transformed guestrooms and modernized public spaces, including Timber Room, a vibrant new indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that first debuted in January 2021, and Alpine Swim Club, a picturesque outdoor pool and dining terrace. Alongside the physical transformation, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection debuts new “exclusively Madeline” experiences for Summer, inviting guests to bring home stories of one-of-a-kind luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains. From foraging the verdant mountainside with the executive chef to taking on Colorado’s backcountry from above on a paragliding tour, adventure abounds at the chic Telluride retreat this season.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lost Resort

Lost Resort is a nautical-themed restaurant and bar in the Mission that keeps us coming back thanks to their great drinks, excellent small plates, and comfortable outdoor seating area. We recommend grabbing your favorite cocktail, and ordering the fish and chips, hamachi poke, or mochiko chicken bites, which come with an incredible chicken fat hot sauce. They have plenty of sidewalk seating and a large patio out back.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Baglioni Resort Sardinia To Launch In June 2021

PURPLE are delighted to announce representation of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts. The group is famed for its collection of luxury boutique properties, with outposts in Venice, Rome, Florence, the South of France, London and the Maldives. As the world moves towards the return of international travel, Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is pleased to introduce its latest property located just north of San Teodoro, Sardinia.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Primland Joins Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection welcomes Primland, a majestic all-season mountain retreat in Virginia, to its portfolio of award-winning hotels, resorts and residences as of June 1. Located at the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains on 12,000 expansive acres, Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection offers luxurious accommodations, a championship golf course, exquisite farm-to-table cuisine helmed by new Executive Chef Elliot Cunniff from Soho House in New York City, a serene spa and a level of outdoor adventure that is unrivaled on the east coast. In one of the most breathtaking mountain settings, the resort boasts impressive year-round activities for the entire family, including horseback riding, fly fishing, alfresco yoga and meditation, kayaking, hiking, sporting clays, archery, stargazing in one of the largest observatories in the Eastern U.S., RTV trail riding and tennis. With Auberge Resorts Collection’s highly personalized service, Primland will be the quintessential escape this Summer.
Virginia StateStamford Advocate

Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes Primland, a Beloved Resort in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, to its Portfolio

The scenic Blue Ridge Mountains resort welcomes families, friends and couples looking for a one-of-a-kind retreat in the great outdoors. Auberge Resorts Collection is delighted to announce that it will welcome Primland, a majestic all-season mountain retreat in Virginia, to Auberge’s portfolio of award-winning hotels, resorts and residences as of June 1. Located at the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains on 12,000 expansive acres, Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection offers luxurious accommodations, a championship golf course, exquisite farm-to-table cuisine helmed by new Executive Chef Elliot Cunniff from Soho House in New York City, a serene spa and a level of outdoor adventure that is unrivaled on the east coast. In one of the most breathtaking mountain settings, the resort boasts impressive year-round activities for the entire family, including horseback riding, fly fishing, alfresco yoga and meditation, kayaking, hiking, sporting clays, archery, stargazing in one of the largest observatories in the Eastern U.S., RTV trail riding and tennis. With Auberge Resorts Collection’s highly personalized service, Primland will be the quintessential escape this Summer.
Lifestylehospitalitydesign.com

Numo Hotels & Resort to Launch Maiden Property in Crete

The Greek brand is set to unveil the sustainable seaside Numo Ierapetra in July. Greek hospitality brand Numo Hotels & Resorts is set to make its mark on the hospitality world with the launch of its maiden concept, Numo Ierapetra, this July. London-based Studio LOST is spearheading the design of the forthcoming resort, which will draw upon the natural splendor of the Cretan locale to inform a bohemian aesthetic.
palmspringslife.com

Relax, Resort-Style

The Coachella Valley has long cemented its reputation as a destination known for resort-style relaxation. It makes sense, then, that more and more residents and visitors alike want to call the desert their home for a resort-inspired retirement. With endlessly sunny days and stunning palm tree-lined views, who wouldn’t want to enjoy their retirement years in this desert oasis?
Lifestyledesignboom.com

steven holl expands its loisium hotel in austria with monumental vaulting

Along a gently sloping vineyard in in langenlois, austria, steven holl architects completes a 30-room extension for its loisium hotel. working again with associate architects, sam-ott-reinisch, the new structure expands on the concept for the resort’s original 2005 design for the loisium hotel and wine center. the loisium hotel and wine center celebrate the local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. the historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 900 years old, underlies the urban plan of the town. the first two buildings of the loisium campus sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the wine center embedded within the vineyards and the hotel referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above. together these three elements represented three basic types of architecture: under, in, and over the ground.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Overwater Resorts

The EcoFloLife Palm Village has been designed by Italian architect Giancarlo Zema as a concept resort that would provide impressive amenities for guests. The bungalow-style resort is imagined for the Maldives where it would sit over the water to offer each room its own viewpoint right out to the ocean. The bungalows would be made with laminated wood from PEFC-certified forests and would feature photovoltaic palms around the walkway by LumineXence to passively collect solar energy.
TravelTravelPulse

Five Awesome Resort Waterparks

Family fun is only a splash away at these resorts that feature incredible waterparks. The Dreams Natura Riviera Cancun offers kids and kids at heart an adrenaline rush with a waterslide at over 200 feet tall. The raft slide is fun for families and friends, but when you’re ready to take a breather, relax in the lazy river, complete with nature sounds and curtains of flowing water.
Interior DesignPosted by
Well+Good

This Furniture Line Focuses on ‘Blooming Tables’, and Is the First That Incorporates Plants Right Into the Design

You already know how nice it can be to have plants in your home. Not only do they help bring your design aesthetic together, but they can also increase your productivity, purify the air in your home, and even help improve your mental health. Now, a new company called BloomingTables is taking it a step further, incorporating plants into the actual design of modern furniture like desks, coffee tables, side tables, and end tables.
Home & Gardenthespaces.com

The Glass Barn frames views of the east Sussex landscape

It’s not hard to see why this sprawling conversion in east Sussex has the moniker The Glass Barn – its walls and pitched roof are punctuated by vast panes that capture views of the landscape and sky. Practice John Bullock Design converted the barn, which overlooks the Weald Area of...
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

Is this the loveliest retreat on Lake Como?

If you’ve never woken up to panoramic views across Lake Como without even getting out of bed, or waved at George Clooney while you have breakfast, then clearly, you haven’t been to Villa Lario. Tucked away between the cliffs in a secluded spot on the eastern side of Lake Como – incidentally directly opposite Casa Clooney – Villa Lario is the newest luxury hotel on the lake, and quite possibly the loveliest. Housed in a 19th-century palazzo that has been meticulously restored and transformed into an oasis of complete tranquility, the hotel is set right on the waterfront surrounded by several acres of manicured gardens. Best of all? Villa Lario feels much less like a five-star hotel and rather like a fabulous private house, meaning guests feel immediately at home.
TravelUnofficial Networks

Cranmore Ski Resort's Plan For Lodge & Condos in Newly Developed Base Village

Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire introduced the next phase of their base village expansion, as they announced a new base lodge and condominium development that is scheduled to be partially open by the 2022-2023 season. The building will house four floors: the first two will be devoted to base lodge amenities, and the top levels will be residential condominiums. The base lodge area will feature a private locker room for residents, public lockers, restrooms, a ski gear store, a food pavilion, an indoor seating space, a coffee shop, and a bar with a slopeside outdoor deck. It sounds like this will replace their current base lodge setup.