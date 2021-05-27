Auberge to Launch Wildflower Farms Resort in 2022
The bucolic getaway in upstate New York will embrace a cozy, modern aesthetic that reinforces nature. Auberge Resorts Collection has been appointed to manage Wildflower Farms, a forthcoming resort concept in New York’s Hudson Valley. Slated to open in fall 2022, the 140-acre property will convey a modern vernacular that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Venice Beach, California-based architecture practice Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray will collaborate on the project with Auberge.hospitalitydesign.com