Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Scott Bedke Plans to be Lt. Governor of Idaho

By Bill Colley
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not like he’s an unknown quantity. Scott Bedke is already one of the most powerful Republicans in Idaho. His announcement was anticipated. Several weeks ago another prominent Republican told me the Speaker planned to switch chambers. Because the Lt. Governor presides over the State Senate. People I define as...

983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bedke
Person
Luke Malek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Race#State Schools#The State Senate#Gop#Critical Race Theory#Air Force#State Representative#Lt Governor#Candidate#Public Schools#Chambers#Euphemisms#Herding Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Housing Prices up Nearly 30 Percent!!!

Idaho appears to be leading the nation in housing cost increases. I came across a story in my feed about a possible housing bubble. From a left-of-center website known as Vox. You can see the story at this link. The writer is tracking real estate inflation. It mentions CoreLogic, a site to which I subscribe, detailing a whopping 13 percent increase nationwide, year over year. Then the following quote drives home the bad news from a buyer’s perspective in Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Out-of-state Visitors to Pay More at Select Idaho State Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Need Evidence of Drought in Idaho? Read This!

We’re already in fire season. Four-fifths of Idaho is in drought. Reservoirs are low across the western states. This morning I heard a warning during the news on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. The Sawtooth National Forest is urging caution because so much of the land is parched. Four-fifths of Idaho is...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

The Ballad of Idaho Governor Brad Little

A slick mountaineer, barely kept ambition checked,. And up through the air came a virus threat. Pandemic, lock down, COVID-19. Well the first thing you know old Brad’s a Governor,. Media said “Brad lock away the state”,. Said “California is the model we sure need”,. So they rounded up people...
Posted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho Statekmvt

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020. The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials. Officers can...