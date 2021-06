FAYETTEVILLE — Mario Sategna has resigned as the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s track team’s field events coach, Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam confirmed Wednesday night. “Mario Sategna resigned for personal reasons yesterday (Tuesday),” Bucknam said. “He did a great job for us in a lot of ways. I appreciated his hard work and his efforts and wish him luck in the future. I wish him the best and appreciate his efforts while he was here.”