Adult-Use Legalization Has Led to $7.9B in Tax Revenues for States

By TG Branfalt
ganjapreneur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult-use cannabis legalization in the U.S. has generated nearly $8 billion in tax revenue for the states that have passed the reforms. Adult-use cannabis legalization in the U.S. has led so far to a combined total tax revenue of $7.9 billion in states that have approved the reforms, according to a Marijuana Policy Project report. Washington state, which launched adult-use sales in 2014, has seen the most cannabis-derived income with nearly $2.6 billion in revenues from sales, according to the analysis.

www.ganjapreneur.com
