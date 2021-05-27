Adult-Use Legalization Has Led to $7.9B in Tax Revenues for States

This story is part of an NPR nationwide analysis of states' revenue and budgets during the pandemic. In a state that depends on tourists, what happens when there are few to none? After months of stalling and insisting that lawmakers would not need to return to Tallahassee to balance the budget, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently approved the largest financial vetoes in Florida history, canceling out more than $1 billion in spending for the upcoming fiscal year.