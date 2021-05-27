Adult-Use Legalization Has Led to $7.9B in Tax Revenues for States
Adult-use cannabis legalization in the U.S. has generated nearly $8 billion in tax revenue for the states that have passed the reforms. Adult-use cannabis legalization in the U.S. has led so far to a combined total tax revenue of $7.9 billion in states that have approved the reforms, according to a Marijuana Policy Project report. Washington state, which launched adult-use sales in 2014, has seen the most cannabis-derived income with nearly $2.6 billion in revenues from sales, according to the analysis.www.ganjapreneur.com