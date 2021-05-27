Wolf Administration, medical professionals hold discussion on COVID-19 vaccinations and reproductive health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin and Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam announced a new state grant program of $5 million to help grassroots institutions get hesitant communities vaccinated against COVID-19. “Millions of Pennsylvanians have stepped up and received their COVID-19 vaccine, which is great progress, but to beat this pandemic and strengthen our economic resiliency, we need to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated,” Sec. Davin said. “This grant program supports vaccine outreach by grassroots organizations that are trusted voices in vaccine-hesitant communities–which is key for educating all Pennsylvanians that vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to protect against COVID-19.”

