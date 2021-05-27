CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wolf Administration, medical professionals hold discussion on COVID-19 vaccinations and reproductive health

 2021-05-27

First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccines and reproductive health during a Facebook Live event hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women. The event, entitled Vax Facts for Pregnancy and Reproductive Health, is the second in a series aimed at providing relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and addressing the questions of concerned citizens.

