Hyatt Unveils Two Properties in Oceanside Beach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission Pacific Hotel and the Seabird Resort share a laidback California flair that immerses guests in the coastal setting. Hyatt has announced the launch of its newest West Coast unit, Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt hotel, in the San Diego suburb of Oceanside Beach. The property has opened adjacent to another recently opened Hyatt property: the Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel. Both beachfront retreats feature architecture by locally based Delawie, while San Francisco-based EDG and local firm Bill Bocken Architecture & Interior Design oversaw the interior design for Mission Pacific and the Seabird, respectively.

