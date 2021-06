The Herald-Leader is reporting State Rep. Derek Lewis of London will have his license to drive suspended for 45 days for declining to take a blood test in a drunk driving investigation. The paper is reporting the attorney representing Lewis, Conrad Cessna, said Lewis agreed to the sanction “in an effort to put this entire case to bed.” A jury aquitted Lewis last month. The prosecutor in the case, assistant county attorney Bruce Bentley, was not allowed to tell jurors about Lewis refusing to take a blood test because of a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling from April. The court said in that case that if a defendant refuses to submit to a warrantless blood test, that fact cannot be used as evidence to help prove guilt or seek a stiffer penalty. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the high court to reconsider the decision, arguing it will hinder the prosecution of many impaired driving cases. Lewis, a Republican, represents Clay and Leslie counties and part of Laurel County. He has been in the House since 2019.