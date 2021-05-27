newsbreak-logo
Going solo: how to travel the world on your own

Cover picture for the articleEver feel like your freedom and desire to explore the world rarely lines up with your ideal travel buddies? You are not alone. A big part of our very existence is helping solo travellers, especially women, get out there to see, do and experience every corner of our planet. Sure, you can strike out on your own but a small group gives you enough structure, guidance and safety to truly enjoy each place. But where in the world do you go first? We say anywhere as long as it’s with us, but here are a few starter destination ideas and how we help.

Lifestylebrothersonsports.com

Solo Traveling Tips for Men: What You Need to Know Before You Go

Do you know that a lot of young and single men love to travel solo, too? Yes, women are not the only ones who want to “find themselves” by going on an “Eat, Pray, Love” adventure. Men love to know a little bit more about themselves by discovering the world. In fact, surveys showed that more than 30% of tourists are men who travel solo. You wouldn’t think the percentage is that high when you read travel websites and magazines, all of which are primarily focused on giving tips to women who want to see the world by themselves.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

12 Underrated Countries for Solo Travelers to Explore

Spots so magical you’ll be glad to explore without distractions. Once accompanied with pitiful looks, expensive single-person supplements, and a glance of concern, the art of exploring without company now comes with a growing fan base of avid solo travelers. Plenty of the most memorable trips happen when you’re free to venture between places at the drop of a hat, without worrying about sticking to schedules or making sure everyone involved is satisfied.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The Best Destinations For Digital Nomads: A New Survey

Covid-19 has forced millions of professionals around the world to abandon their office and relocate to a remote style of work. As a report by InsureMyTrip has made clear, the pandemic has also led full-time employees and freelancers to to try a lifestyle as digital nomad. Moreover, as companies have...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

When is the next green list travel update?

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.From 17 May, holidays can resume under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.According to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, recreational travel is only recommended to countries on the green list; travellers have been advised they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”.The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May.For the initial international travel restart, only 12 places were designated green. But when will more countries be added to...
Travelcntraveler.com

Falling in Love with Solo Travel After Retirement: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Charlotte Simpson had been traveling for decades before she took her first solo trip. She had visited all 50 states with her late husband throughout their 31-year marriage, traveled internationally with her daughter, and had adventures with girlfriends. But when no one wanted to go on a trip to Italy with her a few years after her husband died, she set out on her own—kicking off a new love for solo travel and the freedom that comes with it. “It was so liberating,” she says. This week, Charlotte, known online as @TravelingBlackWidow, joins us our I Deserve This series, talking about how she prioritizes traveling for herself, what she's learned about being more adventurous later in life, and how social media has influenced her travels.
TravelReal Simple

In Happy News, Visiting Family Is the Top Travel 'Trend' for Summer 2021

A Travelocity survey found that travelers are most excited to reunite with family members this summer. Mask restrictions are easing up, vaccinations are rolling out, and summertime travel is looking much more promising (and dare we say, normal?) compared to last year. Of course, international sightseeing and exotic vacations are never far from the minds of travelers—but for the moment, people are still easing their way back into traveling, starting with shorter trips and off-the-beaten path domestic locales, and most importantly, prioritizing reconnecting with family.
Lifestylepassionpassport.com

@girlwithgreenpassport on Solo Traveling as a South Asian Woman

We interviewed Anam Hakeem (@girlwithgreenpassport) about her journey as a solo traveler being both a woman of color and a Pakistani. She shares some tips and advice for other aspiring WOC solo travelers, especially those rooted in a South Asian background like hers. 1. When did you develop an interest...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

How many people are heading to ‘amber list’ holiday destinations this summer?

The Independent calculates 5 million UK holidaymakers are currently booked to travel abroad to “amber list” destinations for the summer.The calculation is based on information published last week by Tui, Europe’s biggest package holiday company, Tui, that it has 2.6 million forward bookings for summer 2021.In 2019, one in five of Tui’s holidays (20.3 per cent) was sold in the UK. This is derived from the 5.5 million licence Atol passengers in 2019, and the 27 million holidays overall that the Anglo-German company sold.If the same proportion pertains in 2021, that signifies 520,000 forward bookings from UK holidaymakers.Also in 2019,...
YogaFodorsTravel

Refresh Your Travel Essentials With These Black Owned, Managed, and Designed Brands

Plan your first post-pandemic trip with these essential Black-owned brands. Spring begins again, and so does the desire for traveling. Travel restrictions continue to lift during the pandemic, however, the political divisiveness nationwide is at its most palpable. Thanks, in part, to many of the grassroots movements that have captivated this nation’s undivided attention, more Americans can show their allegiance to Black people through their purchasing power.
TravelWorld Economic Forum

How virtual tourism can rebuild travel for a post-pandemic world

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the travel and tourism industries;. Businesses in this sector must build infrastructure and practices that allow people to travel safely in a post-pandemic world and support local communities that benefit from tourism;. Augmented, virtual and mixed reality technologies can offer alternative ways to travel the...
Worldtraveldailymedia.com

Travelling again? 8 things to check before you go on holiday

After more than a year of staying at home, countries are slowly reopening as the vaccination rate goes on a steady pace. UK’s traffic light system is the go signal for the resumption of travel. With now international travel being allowed in some areas of the world, Kevin Mountford, co-founder...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder hosts live ‘Ask Me Anything’ on what Spanish holidays currently look like

Spain this week flung open its doors to British holidaymakers once again, following in the footsteps of its Iberian neighbour, Portugal.British tourists to Spain will be able to enter without restriction: the government has said that arrivals from the UK need not present a negative PCR test or show details of vaccination, thanks to the swift pace of the vaccine roll-out.Sounds like a summer holiday shoe-in, doesn’t it?A week on a Benidorm beach is made slightly more complicated by the fact that Spain is on the UK government’s “amber” list, arrivals from which have to self-isolate for 10 days and...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Why “Right Now” May Be The Best Time To Travel

Happily, more and more people are getting COVID vaccines every day. With that, people are more willing to look at what they’re going to do with their time. Travel is a priority fora lot of people, but not necessarily everyone. Of course, this has been happening for the entire pandemic....
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

4 Best Post-Pandemic Travel Destinations for Solo and Group Travels

The COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a halt for people all around the world. For some, this has meant that they have been stuck in their homes or hometowns for over a year. For intrepid travelers, it has meant an end to a pastime that is usually filled with excitement and adventure.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British travellers slam ‘botched’ government messaging over amber list holidays

British travellers have criticised the government for its “botched”, “unclear” and “confusing” messaging over holidaying in amber list countries.The international leisure travel ban officially lifted in England on 17 May, with foreign holidays no longer prohibited by law.Travel relaunched under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections to the UK.Only 12 destinations, most of them inaccessible to British visitors, made the “green list”, while the Department for Transport advised that people should not be visiting amber or red list...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Best Places To Travel After COVID-19

When the subject of where to travel after COVID-19 comes up, Jason Phillips has a ready answer: Jamaica. "The ambiance is great," says Phillips, a licensed therapist from Detroit. "The food is delicious, and it gave us a chance to reconnect." Seems many Americans have an answer, too — places...